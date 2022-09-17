Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Stalling Kyle Walker Contract Talks Until Next Summer

Manchester City are stalling contract talks with Kyle Walker until next summer.

Walker, 32, has just recovered from an injury he sustained against Aston Villa 2 weeks ago in the Premier League. He missed games against Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, but returned to the bench today against Wolves.

Walker's contract expired in June 2025, but the club are not yet eager to sign the player to a new or extended deal.

According to the Daily Star, Manchester City are stalling contract talks with Kyle Walker until next summer at the very least. The full-backs contract talks have been put on hold, and all parties are said to be relaxed regarding the situation.

While all parties are relaxed, they are also aware it's a situation that needs to be addressed. The players contract runs out in June 2025, but his future at the club needs to be sorted.

Manchester City will have to decide due to Kyle Walker's age if a new contract is worth giving to the 32-year old full-back. 

The club have a history of extending their more experienced players, Fernandinho being a recent example, and the expectation would be that Kyle Walker's contract will be extended.

For now Walker will focus on his football at the club and put his future and contract talks behind him until next summer the very least, but it would be a surprise if Pep Guardiola didn't want to keep him around the club.

