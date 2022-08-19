Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Standing Firm On Bernardo Silva

Manchester City are standing firm on their desire to keep Bernardo Silva this summer, despite interest from Barcelona and PSG.

PSG's interest became a bit more evident for Bernardo Silva yesterday, although it's not thought that there's too much substance in it. Barcelona still really want the player, but Manchester City are standing firm. They do not want to sell.

The valuation is set for the player and Manchester City will not drop below that for any reason.

Bernardo Silva

Manchester City are standing firm. They want to keep Bernardo Silva.

According to Ekrem Konur, Manchester City are adamant they do not want to sell Bernardo Silva this summer despite interest from PSG and Barcelona. Barcelona are the more interested of the two clubs, but Manchester City have their valuation set. 

If either club were to offer the £85million that Manchester City feel the player is worth the situation may change slightly, but for now the club do not want to sell and do not feel either interested club will rise to the price tag.

Sources close to us here at City Transfer Room say that PSG are unlikely to pay the asking price of £85million this summer, with the club having other priorities.

Barcelona need to sell two players to even contemplate trying for Bernardo Silva, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks to be the first of the two. Frenkie De Jong is now expected to stay at the club.

Will Manchester City keep hold of Bernardo Silva this summer?

