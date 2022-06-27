Report: Manchester City Still Confident Of Signing Marc Cucurella, Brighton Identify Replacement In Nicolas Tagliafico

Marc Cucurella returned to Brighton pre-season training today, but Manchester City are still increasingly confident they can sign the Spaniard. Brighton are already identifying replacements.

Manchester City have been in talks with Brighton over the signing of Marc Cucurella for a number of weeks, with personal terms said to be agreed between the club and Brighton.

Marc Cucurellla for Brighton IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Ekrem Konur, Brighton are already identifying a replacement for Marc Cucurella. The Seagulls are bracing themselves for the exit of the full-back, with Manchester City increasingly confident in getting the signing over the line

Cucurella sent Twitter into a frenzy last week as he seemed to confirm his transfer to Manchester City with two simple clicks of a button. The left-back liked Fabrizio Romano's post about Kalvin Phillips, and then liked CityXtra's post.

According to Simon Stone from BBC, it would take a sizeable fee for Brighton to allow Marc Cucurella to leave. Manchester City may be waiting for the reportedly imminent sale of Raheem Sterling to Chelsea to fund the deal.

Manchester City remain confident, depsite reports Brighton are holding firm. Oleksandr Zinchenko is linked with a move away, and Cucurella is seen as his ideal replacement.

Will Manchester City sign Marc Cucurella?

