Report: Manchester City Still Have Brighton Defender Marc Cucurella As Priority Target

Manchester City are still thinking of Brighton defender Marc Cucurella as their priority target this summer. The Cucurella talk look to have sped up two weeks ago when Kalvin Phillips signed for City, but has trickled out in the last while.

Brighton are expecting a bid and for the right price would be willing to let Cucurella go. Manchester City are now pondering over whether they will make an official bid.

Marc Cucurella is linked to Manchester City. IMAGO / Cover-Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City still have Marc Cucurella as a priority target this summer. The club are yet to officially launch a bid, but Brighton are certainly preparing for the eventuality.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to join Arsenal in the coming days after they agreed a £30million deal with City for his services. Personal terms are now being discussed ahead of the move.

Manchester City have the funds available for a move for Cucurella. Duo Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus have been sold for a combined fee of around £90million, while Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia made the Blue's around £24million.

City are expected to launch a formal bid for Marc Cucurella in the coming days, with David Raum an alternative if they can't come to an agreement with Brighton.

Read More Manchester City Coverage