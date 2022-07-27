Report: Manchester City Still Interested In Benfica Left-Back Alex Grimaldo

Manchester City are still exploring the possibility of signing Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo. City are aware of the tough nature of the Cucurella deal due to Brighton's stern stance around the player's valuation, and have alternatives lined up in case they can't come to an agreement.

Grimaldo is an option City are exploring, as is Borna Sosa from VFB Stuttgart.

Manchester City still carry an interest in Alex Grimaldo. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Jon Prada via Marca, Manchester City continue to explore the possibility of Alex Grimaldo. City are in a battle with Brighton to sign Cucurella, with contacts between the two clubs every day. Grimaldo remains an interest and an alternative to Cucurella should Manchester City fail to break Brighton's resolve.

City are no stranger to signing players from the Portuguese League, and Benfica especially. Ruben Dias is the prime example.

Grimaldo would be a cheaper option to Cucurella. Brighton maintain they want more than £50million according to Andy Naylor of the Athletic, which is a fee City are unwilling to pay at the current time.

Grimaldo is available for around €20million, which is definitely a fee City would be willing to pay. The Manchester club had a £30million bid rejected for Cucurella, so paying less than that for Grimaldo should be no problem.

Manchester City are not the only club with Grimaldo on their list. Newcastle are monitoring the player, but may be unlikely to move for him due to the Matt Targett signing. Barcelona have eyes on the player in case Chelsea refuse to negotiate over Marcos Alonso. And Juventus are also a club who are interested.

It remains to be seen whether City can break Brighton's resolve and get them to lower the fee for Cucurella, but Grimaldo is certainly an option if they can't.

