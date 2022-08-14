Report: Manchester City Still Interested In Matheus Nunes

Manchester City have signed one midfielder this summer bringing in Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United to replace Fernandinho who left on a free transfer to join Brazilian side Atletico Paranaense and now have been linked with another in Matheus Nunes.

Nunes, who was born in Brazil yet represents Portugal at an international level, has been at Sporting Lisbon since 2019 when he joined from Estoril.

Nunes has eight Portugal caps IMAGO / NurPhoto

After an impressive campaign in the 21/22 season where he played 50 games in all competitions scoring four goals and assisting five he has been linked with a host of clubs around Europe with several in the Premier League.

He turned down West Ham as he is holding out for a side in the Champions League with Liverpool not too keen on him at this moment but Manchester City are still pursuing him according to Florian Plettenburg.

Nunes has been linked with clubs for more than a couple of seasons after winning the Portuguese title in the 20/21 season and he has started the new campaign in style scoring a wondergoal in the second game.

He also got a very impressive assist in the opening game to again get a lot of attention from fans around the world.

Phillips missed City's second league game against Bournemouth due to an injury but it is not expected to keep him out for a long time so the Premier League Champions don't necessarily need reinforcements due to injury issues.

If the 23-year-old doesn't get his move it is likely that he will sign a new deal with Sporting Lisbon.

