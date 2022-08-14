Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Still Interested In Matheus Nunes

Manchester City have signed one midfielder this summer bringing in Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United to replace Fernandinho who left on a free transfer to join Brazilian side Atletico Paranaense and now have been linked with another in Matheus Nunes.  

Nunes, who was born in Brazil yet represents Portugal at an international level, has been at Sporting Lisbon since 2019 when he joined from Estoril.

Matheus Nunes

Nunes has eight Portugal caps

After an impressive campaign in the 21/22 season where he played 50 games in all competitions scoring four goals and assisting five he has been linked with a host of clubs around Europe with several in the Premier League.

He turned down West Ham as he is holding out for a side in the Champions League with Liverpool not too keen on him at this moment but Manchester City are still pursuing him according to Florian Plettenburg.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nunes has been linked with clubs for more than a couple of seasons after winning the Portuguese title in the 20/21 season and he has started the new campaign in style scoring a wondergoal in the second game.

He also got a very impressive assist in the opening game to again get a lot of attention from fans around the world.

Phillips missed City's second league game against Bournemouth due to an injury but it is not expected to keep him out for a long time so the Premier League Champions don't necessarily need reinforcements due to injury issues.

If the 23-year-old doesn't get his move it is likely that he will sign a new deal with Sporting Lisbon.

  Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester City

Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Opinion: Rating Manchester City's Summer Transfer Window

By Dylan Mcbennett29 minutes ago
Marc Cucurella
News

Two Former Manchester City Targets Link-Up For Chelsea

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Bernardo vs Everton Away 2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Do Not Want To Sell Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
KDB_2
Match Coverage

Kevin De Bruyne Says Manchester City Can Still Improve

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
imago0155646765h
News

Shaun Wright-Phillips On Manchester City 'Masterclass' Vs Bournemouth

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
Gundogan
Transfer Rumours

Ilkay Gundogan Named Manchester City Club Captain

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Gundogan_2
News

Report: Manchester City To Hand Ilkay Gundogan New Contract

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago
imago1013801116h
Match Coverage

Scott Parker Hails Manchester City's 'Individual Brilliance'

By Elliot Thompson4 hours ago