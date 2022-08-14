Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Still Targeting Kieran Tierney From Arsenal

Manchester City are still targeting Kieran Tierney from Arsenal, despite Pep Guardiola stating he was happy with his options after signing Sergio Gomez.

Sergio Gomez is set to be Manchester City's last venture into the transfer market this summer, but according to reports the club are still targeting Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney. The player was part of shortlist the club made up of left-backs they were interested in.

Kieran Tierney did not start for Arsenal in their second Premier League game yesterday.

Kieran Tierney

According to Ekrem Konur, Manchester City are still targeting Kieran Tierney this summer. Pep Guardiola stated yesterday he was happy with his options at left-back after signing Sergio Gomez, but the club may move if an opportunity becomes available for a left-back.

Kieran Tierney was left on the bench for Arsenal yesterday in their 4-2 win at Leicester, with ex-Manchester City man Oleksandr Zinchenko starting ahead of him. 

When questioned Mikel Arteta said it was merely the level of competition for places that saw the player on the bench, and nothing to do with any transfer speculation.

Sergio Gomez is expected to be announced by Manchester City tomorrow, and if they fail to sign another left-back this summer will be their back-up left-back option to Joao Cancelo.

Marc Cucurella was Manchester City's main target this summer, but the club were adamant they wouldn't pay the price tag Brighton set in the player.

