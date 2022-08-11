Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Still Want To Sign Another Left-Back

Manchester City still want to sign another left-back after the Sergio Gomez deal.

Manchester City are not content with the one left-back this summer, and are still intending to bring in another recruit after the Sergio Gomez deal is completed. The Anderlecht full-back has chances to stay if the club do not find a suitable full-back, but is expected to leave on loan if they do.

Pep Guardiola and his team are currently working to find the best solution for the left-back spot.

Borna Sosa

Interest in Borna Sosa has cooled.

According to Jack Gaughan, Manchester City want to sign another left-back after they complete the signing of Sergio Gomez. There are players being monitored, and the club are discussing internally to find the best option.

The interest in Borna Sosa has cooled down compared to weeks ago. The Croatian was at one point viewed as the favourite alternative to Marc Cucurella, but interest is not as heavy as it once was.

West Ham are said to be interested in Borna Sosa, but he is still on the list for Manchester City. A full-back to keep an eye out for is Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro.

The Portuguese international has one-year left on his deal at the German club, and is definitely being considered by Manchester City. 

The main target this summer was always Marc Cucurella, but the valuation of over £50million Brighton placed on the player was the breaking point for Manchester City.

