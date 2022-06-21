Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Striker Gabriel Jesus Is Next Priority For Arsenal After Fabio Viera Announcement

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is the next priority signing for Arsenal, after they announced the signing of Fabio Viera from Porto. Arsenal have been moving closer and closer to Gabriel Jesus in recent weeks.

The two clubs are currently in negotiations over the fee for the player, with many reports stating Jesus has agreed to join the London club already.

Ga

Ga

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal's next priority after the Fabio Viera announcement is the signing of Gabriel Jesus. Gabriel Jesus wants the move, and turned down interest from Real Madrid and Juventus to stay in the Premier League.

The fee set for the Brazilian is in the region of €50million, with Manchester City hoping to acquire €110million from the sales of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Arsenal are attempting to break into the top four this season, and are aiming at signing high end players in order to keep up with their competition.

Leeds United winger Raphinha is another player they are strongly linked with, but Gabriel Jesus is now priority.

Brazilian journalist Leonardo Baran reported last week that Gabriel Jesus was indeed on his way to Arsenal, and it looks increasingly likely that the Gunners are going to wrap up a deal for the striker.

How will Gabriel Jesus do for Arsenal?

