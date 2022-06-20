Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Striker Liam Delap Set For Loan Spell Next Season

Manchester City starlet Liam Delap is set to be sent out on loan next season in search of some first team minutes. Manchester City are keen to improve his development, and know the value of first team minutes.

Liam Delap is highly rated by Manchester City, and sending him on loan would speed up what they hope to be an eventual route into the first team.

Liam Delap in action for Manchester City

Liam Delap in action for Manchester City

According to Sam Lee of the Athletic, Liam Delap is expected to leave the club on loan next season. Sam Lee himself doesn't mention which club he is most likely to go to.

Liam Delap played for England's under-19's last night against Austria in the under-19 Euro's. England won the game 2-0, with Delap coming off the bench to make an appearance.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is not confirmed whether Delap will stay in the Premier League or be sent on loan to the Championship. A loan to Burnley could be extremely likely considering their new manager, Vincent Kompany, is a Manchester City legend.

Vincent Kompany's relationship with City would be an easy route for Liam Delap to earn some first team minutes under a manager Pep Guardiola knows will have his best interests at heart.

Will Liam Delap be a success at Burnley if he signs?

