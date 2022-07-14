Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Striker Liam Delap Told He Can Leave The Club On Loan This Summer

Liam Delap has been told he can leave Manchester City on loan this summer. This news comes after speculation yesterday that Delap would be leaving, with some reporting a permanent deal was on the cards.

Delap is coming off the back of an under-19s Euro campaign which seen England win the whole tournament. He now wants to take his career to the next step with regular game time.

Liam Delap has been told he can leave on loan.

According to Alex Crook from TalkSport, Liam Delap has been told by Manchester City that he can leave the club on loan this summer. Delap is not short of suitors, with Vincent Kompany happy to continue the theme of bringing Manchester City players into Burnley this summer.

Southampton also share an interest in Delap, and also have a theme of bringing in Manchester City players this transfer window. Romeo Lavia and Gavin Bazunu have both joined on permanent deals, and reports lately have suggested Southampton want Delap permanently too. 

City however are only prepared to let Liam Delap leave on loan at the moment. It will be interesting to see if Stoke make any approaches considering Liam Delap is the son of manager Rory Delap.

Where will Liam Delap go?

