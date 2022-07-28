Report: Manchester City Target Alex Grimaldo Valued At €5-7million By Benfica

Manchester City target Alex Grimaldo will reportedly be allowed to leave Benfica for a fee of €5-7million this summer. The player has one year left on his deal, and will be allowed to leave the club for a cut price fee. Many clubs are interested in Grimaldo, including Newcastle United.

Grimaldo is on the list of alternatives for Manchester City should they not come to an agreement with Brighton over Marc Cucurella.

Alex Grimaldo is valued at between €5-7million by Benfica. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Record Portugal, Alex Grimaldo will be allowed to leave Benfica for a fee of €5-7million this summer. Grimaldo has one year left on his Benfica contract, and won't be going for anywhere near the fee of his former team-mate Darwin Nunez.

Manchester City are in negotiations with Brighton for Marc Cucurella, but are currently in a stalemate due to the asking price Brighton have put on the player. Brighton want £50million, but City are currently not willing to pay that price.

City have alternatives in case the stalemate between the clubs isn't broken. Borna Sosa is an option from VFB Stuttgart, as reported by Florian Plettenburg. And Alex Grimaldo is also an option.

City are yet to contact Benfica over a potential deal due to the fact they are still confident they can land Cucurella. The Brighton full-back is Pep Guardiola's number one target for left-back according to Fabrizio Romano.

For now Grimaldo is an option for City, and a very cheap one at that. At €5-7million, the club could look at signing a centre-back too. Or maybe even a Raheem Sterling replacement.

Will Manchester City sign Alex Grimaldo?

