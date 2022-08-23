Report: Manchester City Target Anthony Gordon Wants To Join Chelsea

Pep Guardiola is a fan of Anthony Gordon, but the player has told his club Everton that he wants to join Chelsea this summer.

Anthony Gordon has given Chelsea a massive boost in their pursuit of him this summer by telling Frank Lampard he wants to leave the club. The 21-year old winger wants to play Champions League football, and him asking to leave Everton has put Chelsea in a really strong position.

Chelsea are expected to bid £60million for Anthony Gordon soon.

Anthony Gordon wants to leave Everton for Chelsea. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Anthony Gordon has told Everton he wants to leave the club to sign for Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel wants to bring the Merseyside born winger into the club, and Chelsea are prepared to pay £60million.

Chelsea have taken academy graduates off Everton in the past, signing Ross Barkley for £15million in January 2018.

Anthony Gordon wants to play Champions League football this season, and also believes a move to Chelsea boosts his chances of being in England's World Cup squad in November.

Pep Guardiola is a massive fan of Anthony Gordon, but Manchester City have never officially made an approach, and are not expected to now.

The admission that the player wants to leave will weaken Everton's stance from a negotiation standpoint. Chelsea were prepared to pay £60million, but may even lower their bid now due to the fact Anthony Gordon has asked to leave.

Everton still want to keep the player, but are aware Chelsea are ready to take him. They will need a replacement if he does go.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: