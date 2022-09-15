Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Target Bukayo Saka Close To Signing New Arsenal Deal

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Manchester City Target Bukayo Saka Close To Signing New Arsenal Deal

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is close to signing a new deal and committing his long term future to the club.

Bukayo Saka is a player that has gained the respect and interest from Manchester City in recent months, but he is now reportedly set to commit his long-term future to his boyhood club Arsenal.

The deal is now reportedly very close to being agreed, which would all but end Manchester City's interest in the player.

City would have been hoping for a similar situation to when they took Raheem Sterling from Liverpool, but that now looks very unlikely to happen.

Bukayo Saka is close to signing a new deal at Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka is close to signing a new deal at Arsenal.

According to Caught Offside, Bukayo Saka is now moving increasingly closer to signing a new deal at Arsenal. Talks have been ongoing for a while, but it is now finally looking like a deal is close and possible. 

Manchester City have an interest in the player, with Pep Guardiola being an admirer of the player. That interest will more than likely end when a new deal is signed, as the player will be committed to Arsenal for a long-term deal.

Bukayo Saka

Manchester City were admirers of Bukayo Saka.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In terms of alternatives for wingers the club could sign next summer, AC Milan winger Rafael Leao is emerging as a heavy favourite. He will be extremely high in terms of a price tag, but Manchester City are certainly interested in his signature.

Bukayo Saka though is set to stay at Arsenal. The new deal is expected to be signed in the coming days, with a big pay rise expected as well as a long term contract offered.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityArsenal

Jack Grealish England
News

Five Manchester City Players Called Up To England Squad

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez
News

Shaun Goater: 'Erling Haaland Amazes & Surprises Us Every Single Time'

By Matt Skinner
Jude Bellingham
Exclusives

EXCLUSIVE: Shaun Wright-Phillips Hopes Jude Bellingham Ends Up At Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland
Features/Opinions

Erling Haaland Has Best Minutes Per Goal Ratio In Champions League History

By Dylan Mcbennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Report: Liverpool Leading Race For Manchester City Target Jude Bellingham

By Dylan Mcbennett
Alejandro Grimaldo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Interested In Alejandro Grimaldo From Benfica

By Dylan Mcbennett
Manchester City, Erling Haaland, Joao Cancelo
News

Erling Haaland's Strike against Borussia Dortmund Emulating Pep Guardiola's Mentor

By Matt Skinner
John Stones, Manchester City Borussia Dortmund
News

Manchester City's John Stones: 'I just decided to pull the trigger!'

By Matt Skinner