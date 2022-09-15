Report: Manchester City Target Bukayo Saka Close To Signing New Arsenal Deal

Bukayo Saka is a player that has gained the respect and interest from Manchester City in recent months, but he is now reportedly set to commit his long-term future to his boyhood club Arsenal.

The deal is now reportedly very close to being agreed, which would all but end Manchester City's interest in the player.

City would have been hoping for a similar situation to when they took Raheem Sterling from Liverpool, but that now looks very unlikely to happen.

Bukayo Saka is close to signing a new deal at Arsenal. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Caught Offside, Bukayo Saka is now moving increasingly closer to signing a new deal at Arsenal. Talks have been ongoing for a while, but it is now finally looking like a deal is close and possible.

Manchester City have an interest in the player, with Pep Guardiola being an admirer of the player. That interest will more than likely end when a new deal is signed, as the player will be committed to Arsenal for a long-term deal.

Manchester City were admirers of Bukayo Saka. IMAGO / News Images

In terms of alternatives for wingers the club could sign next summer, AC Milan winger Rafael Leao is emerging as a heavy favourite. He will be extremely high in terms of a price tag, but Manchester City are certainly interested in his signature.

Bukayo Saka though is set to stay at Arsenal. The new deal is expected to be signed in the coming days, with a big pay rise expected as well as a long term contract offered.

