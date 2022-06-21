Report: Manchester City Target David Raum In Talks With Rivals Manchester United

Manchester City target David Raum is currently in talks with fierce rivals Manchester United. The left-back has been heavily linked with a move away from Hoffenheim.

Manchester United are keen to bolster their squad following the arrival of new manager Erik Ten Hag, and David Raum is a player they're hopeful of bringing into the club.

David Raum in action for Germany IMAGO / ActionPictures

According to Florian Plettenburg from Sky Sports News, Manchester United are in talks with David Raum, and talks are progressing well.

David Raum is a target of Manchester City, but not their main target for left-back. Marc Cucurella is their main man in that regard, and they're confident of getting that deal over the line.

David Raum played 32 games for Hoffenheim this season, scoring three goals and contributing to 11 assists. Statistics like that are the hallmark of the new modern full-back.

Manchester City are progressing in talks with Marc Cucurella, with a deal said to be nearly wrapped up. Manchester City expect Brighton to accept a fee lower than their current €50million asking price.

Will David Raum be on the red or blue side of Manchester next season.

