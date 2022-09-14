Report: Manchester City Target Gavi Signs New Barcelona Contract

Pep Guardiola is a man of absolute respect, and that much was easy to see during the contract talks between Barcelona and Gavi over a new deal.

The talks have went on months, and despite Pep and Manchester City having a major interest in the player, with possibly a very good chance of acquiring his services, Guardiola took a step back due to his respect for the club.

Gavi has signed a new deal at Barcelona. IMAGO / NurPhoto

The player has now signed a deal, and Manchester City have missed out on a huge talent, at least for the foreseeable future.

Fabrizio Romano announced the news this morning on his Twitter account, with his famous catchphrase, "Here We Go!". The news was confirmed by Barcelona soon after, with the La Masia graduate signing a deal until 2026.

It isn't a huge blow for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, as they effectively stepped away from trying to sign the player during talks between Barcelona and the player's entourage.

The deal will see the highly rated youngsters salary increased, and a new release clause worth €1billion put on him.

He is one of the most highly rated young players in the world right now, but Manchester City will now turn their attention to what they believe is the English equivalent, in Jude Bellingham.

Gavi is a player Manchester City admired, but for Pep Guardiola, the respect he had for Barcelona meant the club never truly pushed for Gavi.

