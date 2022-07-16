Report: Manchester City Target Jules Kounde Set To Become New Barcelona Player

Manchester City target Jules Kounde is now set to become a Barcelona player. Manchester City joined the race for Kounde last week, and the French defender is now set to become a new player for the Catalan club.

Sevilla are prepared to let the defender go and are resigned to defeat in the saga. Kounde has generated interest from Manchester City and Chelsea since the start of the window.

Jules Kounde is set to join Barcelona IMAGO / Pressinphoto

As reported by Gerard Romero, there is now a good chance Kounde becomes a Barcelona player. Barcelona agreed a deal to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich last night, and are now set to turn their sights to Jules Kounde.

The news may not hurt Manchester City too much, as it was reported yesterday Nathan Ake would not be leaving the club.

It has not yet been stated by Manchester City whether their search for a new centre-back ends due to Ake staying.

Kounde will sign for a fee of around €60million for Barcelona. They are expected to make the signing after their second economic lever is complete. The club are selling 15% of their TV rights to Sing Street TV, which will make them a total of around €300million.

