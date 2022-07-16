Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Target Jules Kounde Set To Become New Barcelona Player

Manchester City target Jules Kounde is now set to become a Barcelona player. Manchester City joined the race for Kounde last week, and the French defender is now set to become a new player for the Catalan club.

Sevilla are prepared to let the defender go and are resigned to defeat in the saga. Kounde has generated interest from Manchester City and Chelsea since the start of the window.

As reported by Gerard Romero, there is now a good chance Kounde becomes a Barcelona player. Barcelona agreed a deal to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich last night, and are now set to turn their sights to Jules Kounde.

The news may not hurt Manchester City too much, as it was reported yesterday Nathan Ake would not be leaving the club. 

It has not yet been stated by Manchester City whether their search for a new centre-back ends due to Ake staying.

Kounde will sign for a fee of around €60million for Barcelona. They are expected to make the signing after their second economic lever is complete. The club are selling 15% of their TV rights to Sing Street TV, which will make them a total of around €300million.

Frenkie De Jong and Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva To Barcelona Will Only Happen If Frenkie De Jong Joins Manchester United

By Dylan Mcbennett12 minutes ago
Gundogan Cover Away Kit
Transfer Rumours

Report: Ilkay Gundogan Will Miss Manchester City's US Tour Due To Vaccination Status

By Dylan Mcbennett29 minutes ago
imago1011090367h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City And Arsenal Reach Verbal Agreement Over The Transfer Of Oleksandr Zinchenko

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Zinchenko x Grealish
Transfer Rumours

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Excited About Chance To Link Up With Mikel Arteta

By Elliot Thompson7 hours ago
Ellen White_2
Match Coverage

Five Manchester City Women's Stars Involved In England's Battering Of Northern Ireland

By Jake Mahon13 hours ago
Gundogan Cover Away Kit
News

Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and John Stones Will Miss Manchester City’s Pre-Season Tour in the USA

By Matt Skinner13 hours ago
Zinchenko vs Pet Away 2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Says Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko Is Discussing Personal Terms With Arsenal

By Jake Mahon15 hours ago
Bukayo Saka of England has a shot during the UEFA Nations League match between England and Hungary
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal Prepare for Bukayo Saka Bids from Manchester City After Sale of Raheem Sterling

By Matt Skinner16 hours ago