Report: Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella Hands In Transfer Request To Brighton

Manchester City target Marc Cucurella has just handed in a transfer request to Brighton. Cucurella was said to be disappointed at Brighton's handling of the move, and is now set to force his way out of the club.

Cucurella has handed in his request today. There have been reports in recent weeks that the player is unhappy with the club, as he feels he was promised a move to a big club in the future when he joined Brighton.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Marc Cucurella has handed in a transfer request to Brighton. The player handed in his request today, but the two clubs still remain apart on the valuation from the player.

This will put Brighton in a weakened position from a negotiation standpoint, they don't have to sell, but they may rather now make profit off the player as opposed to having an unhappy player in the dressing room.

The clubs are around £10million apart in their valuations of the player, with City willing to pay £40million, and Brighton wanting £50million. Brighton may have to lower their asking price now due to the player handing in a transfer request.

Cucurella has been Pep Guardiola's number one target for left-back since the window opened. The club have had alternatives, but Guardiola feels the Spaniard is a perfect match for the team and the club.

The final decision on Brighton's side will be expected soon, but the club will certainly lose some of the leverage they had due to his contract length now with the transfer request gone in.

