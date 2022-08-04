Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella Has Completed His Chelsea Medical

Marc Cucurella has now completed his Chelsea medical and is very close to becoming a new Chelsea player.

Brighton's Marc Cucurella has now successfully completed his Chelsea medical tests and the deal is very close to being completed subject to the signature of documents. Manchester City will lose out on the player but do have alternatives to chase.

Manchester City were never willing to rise above £40million in their pursuit of the player.

Cucurella

Manchester City target Marc Cucurella has successfully completed his medical at Chelsea.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Marc Cucurella has successfully completed his medical tests and is now close to signing for Chelsea subject to the signature of documents. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

City wanted the player but found negotiations with Brighton difficult, as Pol Ballus of the Athletic revealed today. Brighton never gave City a specific fee in terms of a price for Cucurella, and didn't engage in an open dialogue with Pep Guardiola's men.

The Manchester club made three different proposals for Cucurella, a £30million, £35million and a £45million proposal. None of these satisfied Brighton's desires, and they would only settle for £50million or more for the Spanish defender.

Chelsea are reportedly paying £52.5million, and Levi Colwill is set be sold on loan to Brighton in a separate deal. The Colwil deal though was important in the completion of the Cucurella deal, even if they are separate to one another. The deals are set to be announced at the same time.

Manchester City will continue to search for a new left-back after missing out on Cucurella. The club want an experience first choice player to come in straight away, and are spending the next few days narrowing down their list to find the best choice.

                             Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityChelseaBrighton & Hove Albion

Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella Is Undergoing His Chelsea Medical

By Jake Mahon36 minutes ago
Kabore
Transfer Rumours

Report: FC Augsburg Interested In Manchester City Full-Back Issa Kabore

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
imago1013515215h
Features/Opinions

Which West Ham United Player Would Make The Best Manchester City Signing?

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Man city
Match Coverage

Top Three Best Manchester City Goals Against West Ham United

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Erling Haaland
News

Gary Neville Says Harry Kane Will Outscore Manchester City's Erling Haaland Next Season

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips in action for England
News

Kalvin Phillips On What He Can Improve On At Manchester City

By Alex Caddick3 hours ago
Mikel Arteta
News

Sergio Aguero Believes Arsenal Are Dark Horses For The Premier League Title

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
Can Pep Guardiola convince Neymar to join Manchester City?
News

Report: Pep Guardiola Is More Than Concerned About The Balance Of His Squad

By Elliot Thompson4 hours ago