Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Target Matheus Nunes Set To Stay At Sporting Lisbon

Manchester City had a midfield target list at the beginning of the transfer window, and Matheus Nunes was a player on that list. Pep Guardiola hailed him one of the best players in the world after City played Sporting, but it looks like Matheus Nunes is set to stay in Portugal this season.

Nunes is wanted by a number of English clubs, but is set to stay at Sporting ahead of the new season.

Matheus Nunes in action for Sporting

Matheus Nunes is expected to stay at Sporting Lisbon.

According to Portuguese publication A BOLA via Zach Lowy, Matheus Nunes rejected an €11million-a year contract from Wolves to stay at Sporting Lisbon next season. The player gave up €9million-a year in doing so. Nunes is now set to stay at Sporting next season.

Liverpool and Manchester City were two clubs who registered interest in Nunes, but neither club even entered into formal negotiations with the player.

Reports spread last week that Liverpool were about to, but they were quickly shut down by James Pearce and Fabrizio Romano.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pep Guardiola is a massive fan of Matheus Nunes, but has already signed Kalvin Phillips this summer. Another midfield signing would only become a priority for City if either Bernardo Silva or Ilkay Gundogan left the club.

Nunes is now set to stay at Sporting, but that does not rule out a move from either City or Liverpool next season.

Nunes is a hot property in Europe, and if moves from either City or Liverpool fail for Jude Bellingham, Nunes may become an alternative.

Wolves are likely to come back in for the player next summer too, but for now he is staying at Sporting Lisbon.

                                     Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester City

Foden vs Wolves Away 1
News

'Bringing Everyone Together'- Manchester City Star Phil Foden Praises Pep Guardiola

By Jake Mahon7 minutes ago
Benjamin Sesko
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Liverpool Lose To RB Salzburg In Final Game Before Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett19 minutes ago
Marc Cucurella
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Manchester City Will Eventually Complete Marc Cucurella Transfer

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Jorges Mendes Has Offered Bernardo Silva To Barcelona And Real Madrid

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Lucas Paqueta
Transfer Rumours

Report: The Most Probable Destination For Lyon Midfielder Lucas Paqueta is Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
John Stones
News

John Stones Has Admitted That It's Been Sad To See Players Leave This Transfer Window

By Elliot Thompson4 hours ago
Liam Delap
News

Alan Hutton Thinks Liam Delap Will Be Part Of Manchester City's Future Plans

By Elliot Thompson5 hours ago
Liverpool and Manchester City
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Match Preview And Where To Watch

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago