Report: Manchester City Target Mohammed Salisu Is Not Expected To Leave Southampton This Summer

Reported Manchester City target Mohammed Salisu is not expected to leave Southampton this summer. The centre-back has been linked to Manchester City in the past few days as the club are looking for replacements for Nathan Ake, but it is not thought Salisu will leave the Saints.

Southampton and City have a good relationship, with former Manchester City players Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia both joining Southampton this summer.

Mohammed Salisus is not expected to leave Southampton IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to official City Transfer Room sources, Mohammed Salisu is not expected to leave Southampton this summer. Salisu could leave is if he forces a move, but this is considered highly unlikely.

Salisu signed for the Saints from Real Valladolid in August 2020 for 12million. The defender has went from strength to strength since.

The player recently declared for Ghana ahead of the World Cup in November, along with Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

Manchester City are in search of a replacement for Nathan Ake who looks more likely by the day to leave the club.

But our official source tells us Mohammed Salisu is not expected to leave Southampton this season, unless Southampton decide they want to cash in on the player.

Who will Manchester City replace Nathan Ake with?

