Report: Manchester City Target Moises Caicedo Addresses Rumours

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester City have an interest in signing a midfielder next summer, and Moises Caicedo could certainly be one of the targets on their list.

Moises Caicedo has been linked to all the big clubs in England since the beginning of the summer transfer window, and even still after the transfer window has closed.

The Ecuadorian international is a hot prospect, and Manchester City are a club interested in him. With the club looking to strengthen the central midfield area next summer, Caicedo could certainly be an option they look into.

The midfielder has finally addressed rumours linking him to a move away, and namedropped Chelsea and Manchester United.

Moises Caicedo

Manchester City have an interest in Moises Caicedo.

Speaking to Ole, Moises Caicedo insisted he was happy at Brighton, but couldn't say no to a big club like Chelsea if they were to make an offer.

“I’ve to say thanks to Potter. Chelsea? One of the best teams in the world, nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. But I’m really happy at Brighton”.

"Man Utd rumours? Many links, normal… my agent was on it”.

Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo celebrates his goal against Leicester.

Manchester City have an interest in the player and he is a profile that would add real pace and energy to an ageing midfield. The fact Caicedo detailed he couldn't say no to a big club like Chelsea suggests the right deal takes him away from Brighton.

Jude Bellingham will be the main target, but if he is unattainable a player like Moises Caicedo could be an extremely suitable option to fill a much needed void in that midfield.

