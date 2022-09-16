Report: Manchester City Target Rafael Leao Could Sign New AC Milan Contract

Manchester City are keen to sign a new winger in the coming months, and Rafael Leao is certainly a target for Pep Guardiola's men.

The Portuguese winger is the subject of a lot of interest from various clubs across Europe, and Manchester City are one of those clubs. There is speculation over whether the player will sign a new deal, and new reports are now suggesting he could.

Moussa Diaby is another player Manchester City have their eye on if Rafael Leao signs a new deal.

Rafael Leao may sign a new deal. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to the Daily Express, Rafael Leao is set to put an end to the talk of a January exit by signing a new deal for AC Milan. The player has been the subject of major interest and increasing speculation over his future.

Chelsea had a bid rejected by AC Milan in the final days of the summer transfer window, and Manchester City are really interested in making Rafael Leao their next big money forward signing.

Raheem Sterling has not been directly replaced, and Pep Guardiola will look to sign a central midfielder and a replacement for the winger in the upcoming window.

Manchester City may miss out on Rafael Leao. IMAGO / Fotostand

AC Milan are eager to tie the Portuguese winger down to a new deal. Last season was the breakout season for Leao, as he helped Milan to the title and won Seria A Player of the year.

It will be interesting to see where Leao ends up, but he is currently set to sign a new deal.

