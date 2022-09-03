Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Target Reece James To Sign New Chelsea Deal

Manchester City target Reece James is set to sign a new contract at Chelsea that will keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.

With Kyle Walker coming into the twilight of his career, Manchester City are starting to identify possible replacements for the right-back. The player that makes the most sense, is Chelsea's Reece James.

The English right-back is everything Pep Guardiola looks for in a full-back, but according to reports, he is set to sign a new deal at Chelsea in the coming days.

A new deal at Chelsea doesn't mean Manchester City can never sign him, but the price tag is set to be an extraordinary amount if they choose to try.

Reece James (right) and Leicester City s Luke Thomas battle for the ball

Reece James is expected to sign a new deal at Chelsea.

According to Simon Johnson, Reece James is set to sign a new long-term deal at Chelsea in the coming days. The deal will see the right-back become the highest paid defender in the clubs history.

Manchester City have an interest in the player, and have done for a while. A deal to sign him now becomes more difficult than ever before, but as always, not impossible.

Reece James has agreed terms for the new contract, and is expected to sign it very soon.

It will be the second player Chelsea have tied down to a long-term deal, after Armando Broja signed a new deal yesterday.

As well as Manchester City's interest, Real Madrid have the player on a shortlist for the future. Chelsea will now be in pole position to keep the player, who is very unlikely to ever leave the club now with this long-term deal.

