Report: Manchester City Target Reece James To Sign New Deal Today

If Manchester City ever do want to get their hands on Reece James, they will now have to pay an awful lot of money for his services. The Chelsea full-back is set to sign a new deal today.

Pep Guardiola's team are huge admirers of the player, and view him as the successor for the ageing Kyle Walker.

Chelsea are tying him down, with the hopes he plays for the club until he retires.

Reece James will finalise his new deal today. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, Reece James new five-year deal is being finalised today. The player will sign until June 2027.

It will now be extremely tough for Manchester City to get their hands on Reece James in the future. The price tag will be enormous, and Chelsea are likely to be in no position to negotiate.

Real Madrid share Manchester City's interest in the player, but have yet to formally approach Chelsea despite reports.

Manchester City will be looking to replace the ageing Kyle Walker within the next year or two, and there aren't many better full-backs on the planet at the moment than Reece James.

Trent Alexander-Arnold would never leave Liverpool, and Reece James seemed the more likely option for Manchester City to try for. It is not impossible for it to happen now, but definitely extremely unlikely for the time being.

Manchester City will have to go back to the drawing board in their pursuit of a new right-back.

