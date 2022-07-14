Report: Manchester City Target Serge Gnabry Closing In On New Contract At Bayern Munich
Manchester City target Serge Gnabry is now reportedly close to renewing his contract at Bayern Munich. This comes after weeks of speculation the player was not interested, and would turn down any approaches from Bayern.
Gnabry has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with City and Chelsea being named as suitors. Florian Plettenburg ruled Chelsea out due to his ties to Arsenal.
According to Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sports News in Germany, Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry have held positive talks over a new contract. The talks are said to be ongoing, and not finished, but looking positive.
Manchester City were expected to look for Gnabry as a replacement for Raheem Sterling, who joined Chelsea yesterday for 47.5million. Gabriel Jesus also left the club to join Arsenal last week, leaving some to believe City are a bit short up front.
Read More
Rafael Leao was another target for City, but as we reported here on the City Transfer Room last night, the winger is fully focused on AC Milan.
A centre-back is first priority for City before a forward replacement, with Nathan Ake moving closer to Chelsea by the day.
Will Manchester City replace Sterling?
Read More Manchester City Coverage
- Report: Tottenham Hotspur Launch Bid for Manchester City Forward Gabriel Jesus
- Report: Manchester City named as Potential Destination for unsettled Matthijs De Ligt
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest