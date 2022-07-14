Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Target Serge Gnabry Closing In On New Contract At Bayern Munich

Manchester City target Serge Gnabry is now reportedly close to renewing his contract at Bayern Munich. This comes after weeks of speculation the player was not interested, and would turn down any approaches from Bayern.

Gnabry has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with City and Chelsea being named as suitors. Florian Plettenburg ruled Chelsea out due to his ties to Arsenal.

Serge Gnabry is set to sign a new deal with Bayern Munich

According to Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sports News in Germany, Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry have held positive talks over a new contract. The talks are said to be ongoing, and not finished, but looking positive.

Manchester City were expected to look for Gnabry as a replacement for Raheem Sterling, who joined Chelsea yesterday for 47.5million. Gabriel Jesus also left the club to join Arsenal last week, leaving some to believe City are a bit short up front.

Rafael Leao was another target for City, but as we reported here on the City Transfer Room last night, the winger is fully focused on AC Milan.

A centre-back is first priority for City before a forward replacement, with Nathan Ake moving closer to Chelsea by the day.

Will Manchester City replace Sterling?

