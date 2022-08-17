Report: Manchester City Target Welsey Fofana Has Told Leicester City He Wants To Leave

Manchester City's interest in Wesley Fofana could well take a new twist with the central defender reportedly telling Leicester City he wants to leave the club.

According to a report in the Evening Standard, the 21-year-old could cost more than the world-record fee paid by Manchester United when they signed central defender Harry Maguire back in 2019 for £80million from Wesley Fofana's current club, Leicester City.

Fofana has made a handful of appearances for France at Under 21 level, signing for a team in the Champions League could drastically improve his chances of being selected by French manager Didier Deschamps this November to travel to the Fifa World Cup being held in Qatar.

Brendan Rodgers has hailed Fofana as an 'absolutely colossal' talent in the past, gaining many plaudits in his first entire Premier League season with the Foxes back in 2020/21; the Marseille-born player could be set for a move that would confirm the Leicester manager first impressions.

"We knew he [Fofana] was a top player for someone so young, and when we spoke to people out there and seeing all the clips, you could see he has anticipation as a defender, he has speed, he has aggression, he defends forward, so all the attributes we like here," said Rodgers back in 2020

Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are all tracking the French Youth International after a massively interrupted season when he broke his leg, making 12 appearances across all competitions in the last campaign.

Chelsea have already had two bids turned down for the defender, with it likely that Thomas Tuchel will return with an improved offer before the transfer window closes on the 1st of September.

Pep Guardiola would want to make sure a move for Fofana would benefit his system where he already has Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones all fighting to start; he would also have to question if Fofana wants to step into that competition for places.

