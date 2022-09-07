Report: Manchester City Targeted Lucas Paqueta As Bernardo Silva Replacement

Lucas Paqueta joined West Ham United this summer, but things could have been very different for the Brazilian midfielder.

Barcelona's pursuit of Bernardo Silva meant Manchester City had to identify some replacements in the event he left the club, Lucas Paqueta was the replacement they had as priority.

In the end Bernardo Silva stayed and Lucas Paqueta went to West Ham, but things could have ended up so different.

Lucas Paqueta in action for West Ham United IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City had ex-Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta earmarked to replace Bernardo Silva if the Portuguese midfielder joined Barcelona this summer.

Barcelona were waiting for Frenkie De Jong to leave the club to make a solid approach for Bernardo Silva, and Manchester City had Lucas Paqueta picked out as a replacement in case that ever came to fruition.

There were some discussions with the player, as he was the main target if Bernardo did leave the club in the end. Nothing was ever advanced, as the priority above all else for Manchester City was to keep Bernardo Silva.

Things could have been different if Bernardo Silva left the club IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Barcelona never made the official approach for Bernardo Silva due to Frenkie De Jong's reluctance to leave the club, which meant Lucas Paqueta had to live out his dream of playing Premier League football elsewhere.

West Ham United will be delighted with how things turned out, as they have got their hands on one of the world's best midfielders, but things could have went up a different avenue.

