Report: Manchester City Targeting Martin Zubimendi

Due to the uncertain futures of Ilkay Gündoğan and Bernardo Silva, and the injury-proneness of Kalvin Phillips, Manchester City are looking to strengthen in the midfield department.

With a long, drawn-out season ahead, it would not be fair to make Rodri play every game. But that means Gündoğan deputising at defensive midfield, which takes away from Man City's attacking play.

According to Fichajes, Pep Guardiola is an admirer of Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi and is one of the names on the Spaniard's wish list for next summer.

Man City are following the situation surrounding the 23-year-old defensive midfielder, who has recently put pen to paper on a new deal with the La Liga outlet.

The young prospect has played every minute of Sociedad's league season, scoring once and assisting two others, and was part of the squad to keep a clean sheet against Manchester United in the Europa League.

Zubimendi came through the team's academy before breaking into the first team in 2020, making 108 appearances since.

His loyalty to the club, alongside a reported £52million buyout clause, will make it far more difficult for City to make the move a reality.

