Report: Manchester City Targetting ‘New Diamond’ From Chile

<div class='s2nPlayer k-vPDMFbt7' data-type='float'></div><script type='text/javascript' src='//embed.sendtonews.com/player3/embedcode.js?fk=vPDMFbt7&cid=11590&offsetx=10&offsety=100&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right' data-type='s2nScript'></script>

Planning for the future has always been a high priority for the CFG. With scouts worldwide finding potential talent, it is no surprise that they have been impressed by Club Universidad de Chile's Renato Huerta.

As reported by RedGol, the young winger would be one of those players bought by the Premier League champions and then loaned out to one of the umbrella clubs, with the Italian side, Palermo, being rumoured as the preferred destination.

The potential for the move will come at no significant cost compared to normal, with a fee of around £2 million being touted to secure the move, where Huerta will be able to continue his development under the watchful eyes of CFG in Serie B.

Patricio Ormazábal, under-20s manager for the Chilean national side, called Huerta up to be part of the training squad. He was present at the Costa Cálida Cup in Columbia but much to the surprise of his peers, he wasn't named in the full squad to take part in the tournament.

Many of the players at Club Universidad de Chile have nothing but praise for Huerta, none more so than captain Nery Domínguez.

"He's (Huerta) not afraid to face up and go forward. That's a very good quality," Domínguez said.

"He's young, he has to have fun and burn stages, but we're delighted with him. Being a starter? He has everything to be and fight for a position"

This has also been echoed by Pellegrino, who has been "pleasantly surprised" with Huerta, handing him his first professional contract just days after an impressive display in his debut friendly against Coquimbo Unido.

There would also be no issue of the young winger moving to Europe with both his parents living in Spain and holding both a Chilean and Spanish passport.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: