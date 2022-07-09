Report: Manchester City Tell Chelsea They Want Close To £41million For Nathan Ake
Manchester City have told Chelsea they want close to the £41million fee they paid for Nathan Ake in August 2020. The centre-back is increasingly more likely to join Chelsea this summer, but City want to make sure they benefit financially from the deal.
Raheem Sterling will be a new Chelsea player after Manchester City and Chelsea just came to a full agreement minutes ago, as per David Ornstein, but City want to make sure they are not left wanting financially for Ake.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have told Chelsea they want close to £41million for Nathan Ake. Manchester City paid this fee for Ake in August 2020.
It is suspected City want above that number, with a fee close to £43million expected to conclude the deal.
Manchester City want to make sure the deal financially benefits them, as they are expected to bring in a centre-half to replace Nathan Ake. Pau Torres is a player on the list, but not many centre-backs will want to join to play second string.
Nathan Ake is increasingly looking more likely to become a Chelsea player, as Thomas Tuchel looks to reshape his defence.
Will Ake be successful at Chelsea?
