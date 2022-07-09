Report: Manchester City Tell Chelsea They Want Close To £41million For Nathan Ake

Manchester City have told Chelsea they want close to the £41million fee they paid for Nathan Ake in August 2020. The centre-back is increasingly more likely to join Chelsea this summer, but City want to make sure they benefit financially from the deal.

Raheem Sterling will be a new Chelsea player after Manchester City and Chelsea just came to a full agreement minutes ago, as per David Ornstein, but City want to make sure they are not left wanting financially for Ake.

Nathan Ake in action for Manchester City IMAGO / Focus Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have told Chelsea they want close to £41million for Nathan Ake. Manchester City paid this fee for Ake in August 2020.

It is suspected City want above that number, with a fee close to £43million expected to conclude the deal.

Manchester City want to make sure the deal financially benefits them, as they are expected to bring in a centre-half to replace Nathan Ake. Pau Torres is a player on the list, but not many centre-backs will want to join to play second string.

Nathan Ake is increasingly looking more likely to become a Chelsea player, as Thomas Tuchel looks to reshape his defence.

Will Ake be successful at Chelsea?

