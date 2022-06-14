Report: Manchester City Tempted To Hijack Manchester United's Move For Frenkie De Jong

Pep Guardiola could be set to go to his old club Barcelona for another massive transfer this summer and if he does it will really upset the red side of Manchester.

Manchester United have had a big clear-out already this summer with the likes of Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, and of course Paul Pogba all leaving the club on free deals due to their respective contracts being up.

De Jong in action for Barcelona IMAGO / Icon SMI

New manager Erik Ten Haag is attempting to rebuild the squad which has dramatically failed to impress in recent years with the Dutchman looking to his old players to be part of the spine of his side.

One of the main players he has looked at is his midfielder Frenkie De Jong who was a star man in his Ajax team who reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

It has been made very public their interest for him and so has Manchester City's want for a midfielder.

So it would make sense that City have some sort of interest in the 25-year-old which is exactly what is being reported by The Mirror.

The fee has become a stumbling block for Manchester United though which would potentially mean Manchester City could run into the same issue and instead pursue the signing of Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Read More Manchester City Coverage