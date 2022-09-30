Report: Manchester City To Battle Barcelona For Young Columbian

As per reports from SPORT, Manchester City could potentially swoop in under the noses of Barcelona for 21-year-old attacker Daniel Ruiz.

Xavi's side are said to be huge admirers of the winger from Millonarios FC in the Liga Dimayor but Pep Guardiola's Man City also have their eyes set on the player.

Ruiz initially drew attention following an impressive 2021/22 campaign, scoring eight goals and assisting 11 others in 45 games.

A move to City is desirable for any young footballer, with the proof that Guardiola is happy to put his trust in youngsters in the squad, with Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer all examples of this.

Fellow South American attacker, Julian Alvarez, has settled into life at the Etihad, which will be a good advert as to why Ruiz should choose England over Spain.

The Catalans and City are not the only two to be interested, with Borussia Dortmund also named in the report by SPORT.

Scouts from City and Dortmund were seen taking notes on the player, who attended Millonarios' 1-0 defeat to Junior FC in the Copa Columbia final first leg.

All three clubs will fight for the youngster, with more European clubs said to have an eye on him.

