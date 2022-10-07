Report: Manchester City To Compete With Real Madrid For 17-Year-Old Spaniard

As per Spanish Outlet AS (via Sport Witness), Manchester City have set their eyes upon a 17-year-old Spanish sensation, who has also gathered interest from Real Madrid.

Dani Pérez is a rising star in Real Betis' reserve side - Betis Deportivo. Having climbed the ranks within the club's youth system, Pérez has attracted attention from some of the biggest names in Europe.

The Betis manager, Manuel Pellegrini, who will be a popular name among Man City fans, saw the potential in the young midfield and decided to keep him as part of the preseason squad before La Liga kicked off.

Pérez is yet to make his first team debut yet, however.

The Green-and-Whites are aware of the potential interest in their young talent, attempting to scare poachers away by announcing a contract extension for the Spaniard on Tuesday.

Despite a contract lasting until 2025 making the potential signing of the young star much harder for Pep Guardiola's City side, it remains to be seen whether the news will have any impact on the club's chase for the player.

Cityzens could even hope that the connection to former City boss Pellegrini could favour the club's mission in some way.

The central midfielder has made four appearances for Betis' reserve side in the fourth tier of Spanish football, as well as earning his debut for Spain U18s, playing 162 minutes against Portugal and Turkey.

