Report: Manchester City to Consider Talent at Home before Bukayo Saka

The 2021/22 campaign has come to an end, which only means one thing, all eyes are set on the summer transfer window. Manchester City have already secured the signatures of forwards, Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland, however it's now reported the Sky Blue's will not be adding Bukayo Saka alongside them.

It was reported earlier this week that due to Bukayo Saka's hesitance to sign a new deal at Arsenal, Manchester City were considering potentially signing the England international this or next summer. 

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

With speculation surrounding Bukayo Saka's current contract situation at Arsenal, Manchester City have stepped up their interest

It's understood that Manchester City now take a different stance, according to Manchester Evening News the club are happy to develop home-grown lad Cole Palmer instead.

Going on to add, "Palmer will take the Phil Foden route to first-team football of staying in Manchester close to Pep Guardiola in the first-team squad rather than going out on loan".

Further suggesting that after an impressive debut campaign from Palmer, Pep Guardiola is happy with what he's got out wide, "His use of Palmer indicates his happiness in the youngster, and that is backed up by the recruitment team not pursuing similar players in his position for the future."

With Phil Foden being a huge success for Manchester City, Guardiola will be hoping that Cole Palmer can follow in his footsteps and eventually become a key asset to this Manchester City side.

