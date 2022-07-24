Report: Manchester City To Focus On Borna Sosa If Marc Cucurella Deal Falls Through

Manchester City are expected to focus on signing Croatian full-back Borna Sosa from VFB Stuttgart if they can't agree on a deal for Marc Cucurella with Brighton. City have had Sosa on a list of alternatives for a while, and are now set to move on the player should they not be able to agree a deal with Brighton.

Brighton are holding firm on their stance on Cucurella, and Manchester City have set their sights elsewhere should that stance not change.

Borna Sosa is wanted by Manchester City if Marc Cucurella can not sign. IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

According to Christian Falk, Manchester City will turn their attention of Borna Sosa if a deal can't be agreed for Marc Cucurella. City are interested in Sosa, and had him on a list alongside David Raum before he signed for RB Leipzig.

Sosa is currently training individually as he returns from injury, and Manchester City have an interest in signing him should they be unable to convince Brighton to lower their fee for Cucurella.

Brighton want £50million for Cucurella, but City have only offered £30million at the moment. Their bid was rejected, and Brighton officials found the bid 'laughable' according to Andy Naylor of the Athletic.

City will come back with another bid, but will ultimately not waste their time pursuing Cucurella if Brighton are not willing to negotiate.

Cucurella desperately wants the move, with the player said to be disappointed with Brighton according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish full-back joined Brighton with the intention that he could one day sign for a super club the stature of Manchester City, he now feels that dream is being blocked by Brighton.

City are set to begin new discussions for Cucurella, but Borna Sosa is an option that they will focus on should Brighton not lower their valuation.

