Report: Manchester City To Make £76million Bid For Matthijs De Ligt To Replace Nathan Ake

Manchester City are reportedly set to make an astounding £76million bid for Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt after the departure of Nathan Ake. City have made over £150million from transfers this season, and are expected to make a bid to bolster their defensive options.

City are expected to net about £42million from the Ake transfer, and are reportedly set to use them funds along with Raheem Sterling's £47.5million sale to make an approach for Matthijs De Ligt.

De Ligt

Matthijs De Ligt has been linked to a number of clubs

According to Tutto Juve, Manchester City are expected to bid £76million for Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt to replace Nathan Ake. De Ligt is linked heavily linked with Chelsea and Bayern Munich, but Manchester City are set to test the waters of Juventus with a lucrative bid.

The Dutch defender favors a move to Bayern Munich, but an opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola is something a lot of players simply cannot turn down.

Juventus are said to want upwards of £100million for De Ligt, but his suitors deem that fee unrealistic. Many feel £75-80million will get the transfer over the line. 

It is not thought whether City's interest will be enough to wane De Ligt's clear Bayern Munich hopes, but it will be interesting to see.

