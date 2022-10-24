Report: Manchester City To Make Triple Digit Offer For AC Milan Star

Manchester City have had a fine start to their Premier League title defence winning all their games bar one which was against Liverpool.

They currently sit second in the league table on 26 points just two away from Arsenal who have set the pace early on in the campaign.

However, they have had some issues in defence due to a few injuries to key members of the side with the main one being right-back Kyle Walker.

This has led to Joao Cancelo having to play on the right even though he usually plays on the left for City, as well as Manuel Akanji, John Stones and Nathan Ake having to fill in at full-back but Pep Guardiola wants to sort this issue out with a staggering transfer according to reports.

Manchester City willing to make offer for Theo Hernandez

Left-back has been a problem for position for Guardiola whilst he has been at City but according to Calciomercato he is looking to end that issue.

Theo Hernandez has been at AC Milan since 2019 and was an important member of the side who won the Scudetto last season which will have impressed several coaches around Europe.

There has been no intention from Milan to sell the French international and that stance has not changed however they understand it will be hard to keep him if an offer of £100 million comes in for him.

City have held interest him in the past so now they make a formal move for him in the coming transfer windows.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: