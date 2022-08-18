Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City To Offer Bernardo Silva New Contract

Manchester City will offer Bernardo Silva a new contract this summer if he stays at the club, amid heavy interest from Barcelona.

It looks quite likely that Bernardo Silva will stay at Manchester City this summer, as Barcelona are finding it more difficult every day to formulate a deal for the midfielder. 

Manchester City have always wanted to keep hold of Bernardo Silva, and will offer him a new contract if he stays this summer.

Bernardo

Manchester City will offer Bernardo Silva a new contract if he stays this season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Transfer Checker, Bernardo Silva will be offered a new contract by Manchester City if he stays at the club this summer. Barcelona want the player desperately, but are finding it very difficult to find the means to make a deal for him.

Bernardo Silva has always been open in his desire to join Barcelona, but only if a deal could be agreed between the two clubs. The player always had respect for Manchester City.

If Barcelona can find the funds and make an appropriate bid for the player before August 31st the situation may change. Barcelona play Manchester City in a friendly next week, and Bernardo Silva is expected to be the centre of attention at the game.

For now, Pep Guardiola is planning for next season with the Portuguese midfielder in his team. Bernardo Silva has never tried to force a move or complained about having to stay. He would have been permitted to leave if the club received a good proposal.

                       Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityBarcelona

Wesley Fofana
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Still Pushing For Manchester City Target Wesley Fofana

By Dylan Mcbennett
Lukasz Fabianski and Areola
News

West Ham Goalkeeper Areola Makes Erling Haaland Observation

By Elliot Thompson
Liam Delap
News

Stoke City Are 'Grateful' To Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson
Newcastle_2
Match Coverage

Newcastle United v Manchester City | Where To Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

By Jake Mahon
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Two Players Must Leave For Barcelona To Sign Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett
imago1013924329h
News

Manchester City Loanee James McAtee Speaks Following Championship Debut

By Jake Mahon
Saint-Maximin
Match Coverage

Opinion: Who Could Manchester City Sign Off Newcastle United?

By Dylan Mcbennett
imago1012227916h
Media

'We Want To Go Deep In All Competitions' Says Manchester City Women's Manager Gareth Taylor

By Matt Skinner