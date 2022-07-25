Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City To Offer Improved Bid For Marc Cucurella

Manchester City made it the key objective at the start of the transfer window to strengthen their left-back position and identified Brighton's Marc Cucurella as the man to do it with the Premier League Champions ready to up their original offer for the Spanish international.

The Seagulls put a price tag of £50 million on his head which the Premier League Champions believed was excessive so they attempted to acquire his services with a bid of just £30 million.

Cucurella

Cucurella in action

That was rejected by Brighton with Graham Potter determined to keep hold of him unless they can get the amount of money that they want for him.

Brighton signed him last summer from Getafe for £15 million so they want to at least triple their money rather than just double it after one year.

According to a Blue Moon Forum though Manchester City are finally going to submit a new offer after weighing up their options.

The bid is rumoured to be £40 million upfront with add-ons which should test Brighton's resolve but the club remain optimistic about keeping hold of one of their star players who contributed to their ninth place finish last season.

If this supposed new bid is also rejected it remains to be seen whether City will further up their bid as Pep Guardiola is relaxed about the situation as he believes centre backs Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte can play in the full-back position when Cancelo needs to be rested.

There is also the emergence of youngster Josh Wilson-Esbrand at left-back which will help out the situation if Cucurella does not join by the end of the window.

