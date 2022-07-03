Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City To Sell Raheem Sterling To Chelsea Once Clubs Agree On Fee

Manchester City are prepared to let Raheem Sterling leave the club this summer once an agreement can be sorted out with Chelsea. The fee is set to be £45million plus £10million in add-ons, and the clubs are mightily close to agreeing on it and finalizing the transfer.

Raheem Sterling will join Chelsea once this hurdle is sorted, with personal terms not set to be a problem as the player is eager to move to London and join the Blues.

Raheem Sterling warms up against Atletico Madrid

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are prepared to let Raheem Sterling leave the club once an agreement has been sorted with Chelsea. Chelsea have offered £45million plus £10million in add-ons, and many expect this to be the final fee Manchester City accept.

Sterling will be part of Todd Boehly's revolution at Chelsea, with the new owner playing the role of sporting director in the absence of many of Chelsea's old staff. According to Simon Phillips, Marina Granovskaia started the negotiations, but Boehly finalized them after Granovskaia left the club.

Raheem Sterling will be Chelsea's first signing of the summer transfer window, with departures the main news from the club so far this window.

Are Manchester City wrong to let Raheem Sterling go?

