Report: Manchester City To Sign Another Left-Back After Sergio Gomez

Despite reports suggesting Manchester City want to keep Sergio Gomez at the club instead of loaning him out to Girona should he sign, the club are still looking for another left-back in addition.

Fabrizio Romano today reported that Manchester City were closing in on a deal to sign Sergio Gomez, but the club are not finished in their pursuit of a Marc Cucurella alternative.

City will look to bring in another more senior option to bolster the squad for the season.

City want another left-back after Sergio Gomez. IMAGO / Belga

According to Jonathan Smith of Goal, Manchester City are still looking to sign another left-back after Sergio Gomez. The Anderlecht defender is not set to go on loan this season as was first thought, but City still want a senior full-back for the squad.

Borna Sosa has been the name that has been reported most. Florian Plettenburg named the Croatian as the Plan B to Marc Cucurella before the deal had even fallen through.

David Ornstein also name dropped Sosa yesterday in an interview with NBC Sports. At the moment the VFB Stuttgart left-back seems like the most likely option, but nothing is nailed on.

Sergio Gomez has been viewed as a player for the future, and that is not set to change due to the fact he may not go on loan for the season. Girona signed a left-back last week, so a loan deal didn't make sense anymore.

Who will City sign at left-back?

