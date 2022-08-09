Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City To Sign Another Left-Back After Sergio Gomez

Despite reports suggesting Manchester City want to keep Sergio Gomez at the club instead of loaning him out to Girona should he sign, the club are still looking for another left-back in addition.

Fabrizio Romano today reported that Manchester City were closing in on a deal to sign Sergio Gomez, but the club are not finished in their pursuit of a Marc Cucurella alternative.

City will look to bring in another more senior option to bolster the squad for the season.

Sergio Gomez

City want another left-back after Sergio Gomez.

According to Jonathan Smith of Goal, Manchester City are still looking to sign another left-back after Sergio Gomez. The Anderlecht defender is not set to go on loan this season as was first thought, but City still want a senior full-back for the squad.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Borna Sosa has been the name that has been reported most. Florian Plettenburg named the Croatian as the Plan B to Marc Cucurella before the deal had even fallen through.

David Ornstein also name dropped Sosa yesterday in an interview with NBC Sports. At the moment the VFB Stuttgart left-back seems like the most likely option, but nothing is nailed on.

Sergio Gomez has been viewed as a player for the future, and that is not set to change due to the fact he may not go on loan for the season. Girona signed a left-back last week, so a loan deal didn't make sense anymore.

Who will City sign at left-back?

                                Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester City

Lewandowski Pep
News

Robert Lewandowski Reveals Role Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Played In Barcelona Transfer

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Paqueta
Transfer Rumours

Report: Newcastle Interested In Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Bernardo Silva Celebrates At Old Trafford
Transfer Rumours

Report: Gerard Romero Believes Bernardo Silva Will Be A Barcelona Player

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Sergio Gomez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Close To Completing Sergio Gomez Deal

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Moore
News

Bournemouth Striker Kieffer Moore Reveals Strategy Ahead Of Manchester City Clash

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Bernardo Silva in action for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva's Transfer To Barcelona Would Require Significant Fee

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: No Barcelona Deal For Bernardo Silva As They Are Yet To Register Their New Signings

By Elliot Thompson4 hours ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Claims That Barcelona And Manchester City Have Agreed A Deal For Bernardo Silva Are Nonsense

By Elliot Thompson5 hours ago