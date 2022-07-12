Report: Manchester City Transfer Target Lucas Paqueta Asks to Leave Lyon This Summer

Lucas Paqueta has alerted a trio of Premier League sides, including Manchester City by stating he wants to leave this summer according to CBS Sports.

The Brazilian midfielder is on the radar of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur along with City, and would be looking for Champions League football if he was to move on from the Ligue 1 side.

Lyon's president Jean-Michel Aulas has stated that he has received offers for the former Flamengo and AC Milan player, admitting it may be time for him to move on.

Aulas has told reporters when quizzed on the rumours around Paqueta: “There are proposals for him.

“There are certain players who can feel complete in the project, and others who don't.

“Economically, we have the means to pursue our ideas and objectives.”

The Lyon president continued: “The coach gave us his opinion and there is also what the players wants to do.”

Lyon head coach Peter Bosz admitted holding talks with the 24-year-old to discuss his future.

Bosz has said: “I want to keep all the good players, but you also have to be realistic.

“There is the player who is very important in the matter, the coach, the club, the other clubs. It is always a game between the different parties.

“Lucas is a very important player, but it depends on what the player wants. I already had a conversation with him, but that will be between us.”

Newcastle may also come in for the player, who was playing with Bruno Guimaraes last season.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: