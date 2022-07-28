Report: Manchester City Tried To Hack Barcelona's Move For Jules Kounde

Manchester City reportedly tried to hijack Barcelona's move for Jules Kounde before he signed for the Catalan giants. Kounde was involved in a war between Chelsea and Barcelona over his signature, but it was Mancheser City who reportedly tried to hijack the move just before he signed for Barcelona.

City had a centre-back in their targets until Nathan Ake decided he was not leaving the club, but City have still contacted numerous names around Europe.

Manchester City tried to sign Jules Kounde. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to L'Equipe, Manchester City to intervene and sign Jules Kounde before he agreed to join Barcelona. Kounde will undergo his medical tests tomorrow ahead of signing for Barca, but Manchester City tried with a late bid for the player.

Kounde turned it down, and will now become a new Barcelona player pending a successful medical. Manchester City have still been in the market for centre-backs despite Nathan Ake not signing for Chelsea.

Pau Torres has been a name that hasn't gone away, and Manchester City are looking like they may still sign a centre-back regardless of Nathan Ake's immediate future.

Kounde had offers from Chelsea, but Barcelona was always his number one goal to join. The player at one point looked destined to join Chelsea until Barcelona activated their second economic lever, allowing the funds to be available to sign the player.

City's current main target is Marc Cucurella, as they try to convince Brighton to lower their asking price for the player. The club may then move on to signing a centre-back, and don't seem to be giving up in their pursuit of one.

