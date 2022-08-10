Report: Manchester City View Lucas Paqueta As Long-Term Kevin De Bruyne Replacement
Manchester City have had a strong transfer window so far signing Stephen Ortega, Kalvin Phillips and Erling Haaland however they may not be finished as links to Lyon's Lucas Paqueta have not gone away.
The Premier League Champions of course have got Julian Alvarez coming through the door as well after they signed him in January but they may still be looking at attacking recruits for the upcoming season.
Barcelona are still after Bernardo Silva so Pep Guardiola may have to dip back into the transfer market hence why Paqueta has been linked but according to footballfancast the Brazilian international won't necessary be viewed as Silva's replacement.
Manchester City can land the Lyon man this summer for £68 million and he is viewed as the eventual replacement for key man Kevin De Bruyne who is now 31-years-old.
The Belgian started the season in fine fashion setting up Haaland with a delightful through ball against West Ham but there isn't anyone else in the squad who is too similar to him so an understudy in Paqueta could be necessary so there isn't a hole left in the squad in a few years time.
If City do receive a high bid from Barcelona for Bernardo Silva it would make sense to go in for Paqueta as he can play in a multitude of attacking roles including in the false nine which Guardiola is a fan of having used the system all last season.
