Report: Manchester City Waiting To Sell One More Player Before Submitting Bid For Marc Cucurella

Manchester City are waiting to sell one more player before submitting their bid for Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella. Cucurella is keen on the move to City, and is said to be waiting on the bid to come. 

Manchester City need to offload a player before they can approach Brighton with a bid, with a few names currently in talks with other clubs already. Nathan Ake and Raheem Sterling being the main two.

Marc Cucurella in bright spirits for Brighton

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are waiting to sell one player before making a bid for Marc Cucurella. Manchester City duo Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake are both in talks with Chelsea, and they are reported to be progressing well.

According to Bobby Vincent, the fee for Raheem Sterling has been agreed, at £45million plus £10million add-ons. Nathan Ake's fee is set to be £40million.

Manchester City need to move on either one of these players first before submitting their bid for Cucurella, who Brighton value at £50million.

Manchester City feel the left-back area is one part of the pitch they can strengthen, with Oleksandr Zinchenko reportedly on his way out too.

Will Manchester City sign Marc Cucurella?

