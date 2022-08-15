Report: Manchester City Want €100million For Bernardo Silva

Manchester City are reported to have put a €100million price tag on Bernardo Silva amid interest from Barcelona.

Reports yesterday suggested Manchester City would make it as difficult as possible for Barcelona to sign Bernardo Silva, and they look to be doing just that by putting a €100million price tag on him.

The reports in Spain and England continue to be conflicting, with Spanish reporters believing a deal can be done for €60million.

Manchester City want big money for Bernardo Silva. IMAGO / News Images

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Manchester City are standing firm on their Bernardo Silva stance, and have a €100million valuation on the Portuguese midfielder. They are not prepared to let the player go.

The club will allow him to go if they receive a fee that they cannot refuse, but unless that bid comes from Barcelona they are standing firm in their beliefs that Bernardo will play for the club next season.

Bernardo Silva has started on the bench in Manchester City's first two Premier League games, which would suggest there is no smoke without fire when it comes to Barcelona's heavy interest.

There have been no official approaches from Barcelona as of yet, but the Catalan club have told Manchester City to expect an approach as they try and work out a way to sign a player they have massive interest in.

Lucas Paqueta is a name to watch out for if Barcelona deliver a package Manchester City have no choice but to accept. The player would be available for around €60million if the Manchester club decide he is the man to replace Bernardo Silva.

