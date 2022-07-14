Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Want £30M+ For Oleksandr Zinchenko

A move away has been rumoured all window for Oleksandr Zinchenko and with Arsenal losing out on target Lisandro Martinez they have made him their priority however five other Premier League teams have asked about the player as well as teams from abroad.

The midfielder has barely played in his preferred position at Manchester City since he joined the club in 2016 hence why he is interested in a move away this summer.

Zinchenko against Aston Villa

He has played 127 games for Manchester City and 117 of them have been played in his unnatural position of left-back so at 25-years-old he will want to show his true potential in the middle of the park.

According to Graeme Bailey six Premier League clubs hold an interest in him with Arsenal and Mikel Arteta making him a priority this window.

Chelsea, Newcastle and Wolves are the other sides interested whilst Everton and West Ham have been long term admirers ever since it was made public that he may be available this window.

The likes of AC Milan, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are also keeping tabs on the situation.

Manchester City want at least £30 million for his services and with so many sides interested the hope will be a bidding war can start to drive up his price.

The money from his sale will likely be put towards any bid made for Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella.

