Report: Manchester City Want Another Left-Back After Sergio Gomez

Manchester City will sign another left-back after they sign Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht.

Manchester City will look to sign another left-back after they complete the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. Gomez is viewed as a player for the future, with the player expected to be loaned out to Girona after City complete his signing.

City will try for another full-back, as an alternative to Marc Cucurella.

Sergio Gomez

According to James Ducker, Manchester City will try for another full-back after they complete the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. Pep Guardiola is said to want a more tried and tested full-back to bolster the squad this summer, with Gomez viewed as one for the future.

City will have Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo for the season at full-back with Nathan Ake and Josh Wilson-Esbrand filling in in the case of an injury. The depth could be a problem for City, and Pep Guardiola is eager to bring in an experienced left-back.

The options available for City are Borna Sosa, Raphael Guerreiro and Alex Grimaldo at the minute. There have been murmurs of Jose Gaya from Valencia but nothing concrete at the minute.

Borna Sosa is the player City have been linked with most heavily at the minute. The player will be available for a cheaper price than the fee Brighton wanted for Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella to Chelsea is a deal that is close to completion, with Chelsea paying the asking price City were unwilling to pay.

