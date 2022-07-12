Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Want Their Money Back For Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake has been heavily linked with a move back to his former side Chelsea this summer with Thomas Tuchel wanting to be on the left of his back three however one of the stumbling blocks is the price.

The two clubs have yet to come to an agreement about how much Ake will be even though the negotiations went quite smoothly for England international Raheem Sterling.

Ake celebrating with Ruben Dias

Ake celebrating with Ruben Dias

For Sterling the fee was £47.5 million and a deal was seemingly wrapped up pretty quickly with the clubs set to announce it within the next couple of days.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ake's transfer is taking longer and that is because Manchester City are determined to get at least £41 million for their fourth choice centre back having paid Bournemouth £40 million for his services two seasons ago according to Ben Jacobs.

The pair started the negotiations further apart on value then they did with Sterling hence why it is taking more time to get over the line as well as the fact City reported want a replacement lined up if he is to leave.

The two time European Champions have lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this transfer window leading to them also enquiring about Aymeric Laporte's availability to which they were told he was not for sale.

Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Oriol Domenech Reports Barcelona Will Find It Hard To Sign Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Callum Doyle_2
News

Official: Manchester City Youngster Callum Doyle Has Joined Coventry City On Loan

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Erling Haaland
News

Manchester City Forward Erling Haaland’s Comments Picked Up by Ilkay Gündoğan on Twitter and the Fans Love It

By Matt Skinner1 hour ago
Kalvin Phillips in action for England
News

New Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Reveals Why He Didn't Attend Transfer Unveiling

By Jake Mahon5 hours ago
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Delay Nathan Ake Sale After Facing Obstacle In Finding Replacement

By Elliot Thompson6 hours ago
Kabore Burkino Faso
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Defender Issa Kabore Is On Southampton's List Of Full Back Targets

By Jake Mahon6 hours ago
Meshino_2
News

Official: Ryotaro Meshino Leaves Manchester City To Join Japanese Club Gamba Osaka

By Jake Mahon8 hours ago
imago1011765221h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Winger Riyad Mahrez Close To Extending His Contract Until 2025

By Dylan Mcbennett8 hours ago