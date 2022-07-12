Report: Manchester City Want Their Money Back For Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake has been heavily linked with a move back to his former side Chelsea this summer with Thomas Tuchel wanting to be on the left of his back three however one of the stumbling blocks is the price.

The two clubs have yet to come to an agreement about how much Ake will be even though the negotiations went quite smoothly for England international Raheem Sterling.

Ake celebrating with Ruben Dias IMAGO / News Images

For Sterling the fee was £47.5 million and a deal was seemingly wrapped up pretty quickly with the clubs set to announce it within the next couple of days.

Ake's transfer is taking longer and that is because Manchester City are determined to get at least £41 million for their fourth choice centre back having paid Bournemouth £40 million for his services two seasons ago according to Ben Jacobs.

The pair started the negotiations further apart on value then they did with Sterling hence why it is taking more time to get over the line as well as the fact City reported want a replacement lined up if he is to leave.

The two time European Champions have lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this transfer window leading to them also enquiring about Aymeric Laporte's availability to which they were told he was not for sale.